Boost for charity helping sex attack victims

A charity which helps victims of sex attacks has been given a major boost.

Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group were given a cheque for more than £6,000 from staff at Bauer Media, who had held a series of fundraising events to help the cause.

The money will now go to help provide support and care to victims in Peterborough.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Everyone at Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group is so grateful for the efforts of the charity committee at Bauer Media who have been working hard for months to raise this fantastic amount.

“Every penny will go towards helping local women and girls reclaim their lives after rape and sexual violence.”

For details about the charity visit www.caprcp.org.uk