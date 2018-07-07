Book out of this world experience when spaceship comes to Peterborough

As the countdown to Tim Peake’s spaceship landing in Peterborough continues, residents are being urged to book their space on an out of this world virtual reality experience.

People taking part in the VR experience

The Soyuz module that took the British astronaut to the International Space Station, and back to Earth, is set to come to Peterborough Cathedral in August for a three- month exhibition.

The exhibition not only includes the Soyuz spacecraft but also the huge parachute deployed during their descent, and Tim’s own Sokol emergency spacesuit.

There is free entry to the exhibition, but tickets are needed for Space Descent VR which accompanies it.

This unique virtual reality adventure, narrated by Tim Peake, puts you in the pilot’s seat of a Soyuz capsule. Using Samsung Gear VR and the very latest in VR technology it enables visitors to experience what it feels like to sit inside the Soyuz’s descent module as it makes its dangerous, high speed journey back to earth.

Tim Peake has described Space Descent VR as “breath-taking - and that comes from someone who has spent an awful lot of time using VR systems while training for my first mission. Visitors are going to experience something that truly is very close to the real thing!”

Space Descent VR is available to visitors aged 13 and over. Tickets are £5 per person (ages 13+ only) and available online via www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/soyuz or from Peterborough Information Centre, Bridge Street, on 01733 452336.