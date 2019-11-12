Bonfire and chimney, skip and rubbish fires keep Peterborough fire crews busy

Have your say

Fire crews in Peterborough have been kept busy over the past few days.

Firstly, last Friday at 9.35pm a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a skip fire at an industrial site in Oxney Road, Eastfield.

The chimney fire in Stibbington being tackled. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The cause of the fire was accidental, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Then there were three incidents on Saturday.

At 10.55am two crews from Stanground and one crew from Dogsthorpe were called to a chimney fire in Old Great North Road, Stibbington.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the chimney and smoke issuing in the roof space.

Firefighters used two hose reels, chimney rods and small gear to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 1.45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Then at 3.10pm a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire in the open in Lincoln Road, New England.

The crew discovered a large rubbish fire in a garden which was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire was also accidental.

And at 5.11pm a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire in the open also in Lincoln Road, New England.

The firefighters arrived to find an out of control bonfire in the back of a garden.

Once again the cause of the fire was accidental.