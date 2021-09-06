Bomb squad called to Peterborough Embankment after discovery by fisherman

The bomb squad were called to Peterborough Embankment yesterday (Sunday) after a fisherman discovered an explosive device.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:19 am

An area of the embankment was cordoned off by police after the discovery, which was made at lunchtime.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police were called at 12:47pm yesterday (5 September) to the embankment in Peterborough after a report from a fisherman that he had found an old explosive device in the river.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and made the suspected device safe.”

An area of the embankment was cordoned off by police