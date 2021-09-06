Bomb squad called to Peterborough Embankment after discovery by fisherman
The bomb squad were called to Peterborough Embankment yesterday (Sunday) after a fisherman discovered an explosive device.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:19 am
An area of the embankment was cordoned off by police after the discovery, which was made at lunchtime.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police were called at 12:47pm yesterday (5 September) to the embankment in Peterborough after a report from a fisherman that he had found an old explosive device in the river.
“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and made the suspected device safe.”