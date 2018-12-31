Body found near football ground near Peterborough

Emergency services have been called to an incident near Deeping Rangers Football Ground.

Police and ambulance services were called to Towngate East in Market Deeping earlier this morning.

The body of a man, aged in his 70s has been found, but it is not thought there are any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.29am on 31 December from our colleagues in Lincolnshire Police requesting medical assistance at Towngate East in Market Deeping, Peterborough. We sent a Lives Community First Responder, a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance.”

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “We attended this location at 10.30am this morning and have recovered the body of a man in his 70’s. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”