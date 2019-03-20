Body found in search for missing Spalding pensioner

Police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for a missing pensioner from Spalding.

Valerie Bycraft (77) who has dementia was last seen at around 6.45pm last Sunday and was reported missing on Monday.

Valerie Bycraft

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be missing Spalding woman Valerie Bycraft. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Her family, who have been informed, would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the search.”