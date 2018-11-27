Body found in Cambridgeshire woodland in hunt for missing pensioner

A man's body has been found by Cambridgeshire Police officers searching for missing 73-year-old William Cruse.

The body was discovered in woodland in Horningsea on Saturday (November 26). The death is not being treated as suspicious.

William Cruse

William’s family have been informed of the development and officers are working with the Coroner regarding incident.

William was reported missing from his home in Pheasant Rise, Bar Hill, in mid-October.

Detective Inspector David Savill said: “This is a very sad end to a long investigation, throughout which the objective was to locate William safe and well.

“We will now support William’s family at this difficult time. I would like to place on record my thanks to members of the public and to the community of Bar Hill who assisted in reporting sightings, providing information and displaying pictures of William to keep the matter in the public eye.”