BMX champ Joe’s reward for Peterborough pupils

Top freestyle cyclist Joe Sproat pedalled into Orton Wistow Primary School in Peterborough to put on an exciting display of BMX riding and two-wheeled tricks for pupils.

The visit was a reward for the children for doing so well with this year’s nationwide Big Pedal competition, organised by Sustrans East, where children and their parents are encouraged to cycle to school.

The school, on Wistow Way, achieved the highest amount of children and parents in Peterborough travelling to school by bike.

Taking part in Big Pedal, in April and May, was part of Orton Wistow’s commitment to reducing the amount of cars that come into the school as well as promoting a more active lifestyle with the children and was enjoyed my pupils from all year groups.