Blue Monday becomes Brew Monday at Peterborough Station

The Samaritans were at Peterborough Station first thing on Monday to turn what is known as the most difficult day of the year into something much more positive.

The charity turned ‘Blue Monday’ on its head by making it ‘Brew Monday’, which it said was “celebrating that great tradition of simply getting together to talk over a cup of tea (or coffee.)”

Carol Corosby, Sue Horsley and Allan McGeadie from Samaritans were at the station from 7am on Monday handing out tea and coffee mugs to commuters.

The aim was to engage with the public about Brew Monday and to encourage everyone they met to consider having a cup of tea with a friend, especially one who may benefit from a nice chat.