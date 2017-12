Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads following three crashes on the A47 at Castor due to black ice.

Three cars came off the road in the space of just half an hour, starting at 10am.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries reported in the collisions, but an ambulance was on scene.

The spokeswoman said a 300 yard stretch of one lane had been coned off, as it was believed black ice had caused the crashes, and Highways England had been called.