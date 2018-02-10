Biryani sale raises cash for Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice

Have your say

Staff and students at Jack Hunt School raised £500 for Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Hospice’s charity box was stolen on Christmas Day, which left the staff and students at the school ‘horrified and speechless’.

Dr Nawaz, responsible for Pakistani Community Liaison; along with Mr Shehzad, Urdu teacher; Mrs Akhtar, Teaching Assistant; and students, organised a fundraising Biryani Day on January 12.

The school sold portions of hyderabad biryani, a spicy, sweet and tangy dish, accompanied by scrumptious chicken and vegetable samosas to staff and students.

Amer Rafiq, of Rafiq Caterers provided the biryani.

Mr Rafiq has provided a biryani on multiple occasions, at a discount rate so they can donate the maximum possible to the charities they support, said a spokesman.

Indian style tea, provided by local café, Chiiwala, was sold alongside the biryani.

On January 24, Cheyenna Graves from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice was presented with a cheque for £500 from Mr Rafiq, who was joined by the staff and students.

The total included a very generous donation from Mohammed Nanji of Netherton Pharmacy.

Cheyenne Graves praised the school, saying: “We are just so grateful for the support. It’s so lovely when the community comes together.”