Bin collections in Peterborough transfer to new company

Peterborough bin lorries had a new name on the side this week.

Peterborough City Council’s trading company, Aragon Direct Services, took over bin collections from Amey on Monday.

There will be no difference from the service previously offered.

Other services from Amey will be transferred to the new company next month.

Kieron King, interim managing director of Aragon Direct Services, said: “Our number one focus is to ensure a smooth transition of these vital services. We do not foresee any disruption of services, however, if residents do experience any difficulties, the best way to let us know is to report it via the council’s website.”