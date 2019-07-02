Bill Kenwright shows to make a return to Peterborough stage

Leading theatre impresario Bill Kenwright is to bring some of his touring West End shows to Peterborough - after a gap of four years.

Landing musical smash hits Cabaret and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a major boost for the revival of Peterborough New Theatre in Broadway, which in September is to be relaunched under the Selladoor Venues banner.

John Partridge who will star in Cabaret at Peterborough New Theatre.

The theatre already has high profile Selladoor productions Madagascar The Musical, Fame and Avenue Q lined up for the second half of the year, but attracting the sure-fire Kenwright hits to kickstart January 2020 is a major coup for the venue.

A legendary figure in the theatre world for more than 40 years, Bill Kenwright ran highly successful autumn/winter seasons at the then Broadway theatre in 2013 and 20i5, with the likes of Evita, Blood Brothers, Cabaret and Joseph wowing Peterborough audiences.

His first production at the New Theatre, under Selladoor management, will be Gaslight, a mystery starring TV’s Martin Shaw (October 21-26).

Joseph will run from January 7 to 11, and Cabaret, starring EastEnders favourite John Partridge and veteran Anita Harris, will run from January 21 to 25.

Today, Peterborough New Theatre’s Theatre Director Richie Ross said the announcement was great news for the future of the venue and city theatrelovers.

“I am delighted that once again a major producer like Bill Kenwright has shown confidence in Peterborough audiences to support iconic and well respected productions like Joseph and Cabaret.

“As we head onto this new journey and re-open the doors to this great venue we can bring fantastic theatre back to the city.”

Tickets are available at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com