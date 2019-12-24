Big Sing is a big success

Using project finding awarded by Peterborough Music Hub, the Werrington Big Christmas Sing hosted by Ken Stimpson Community School saw William Law (pictured), Welbourne, Werrington and Marshfields schools came together as a community for a morning of music making and celebration. They worked with Donna Barnes and a live band to develop singing and choreography to a number of popular Christmas songs which was later showcased in a performance to a full audience.

Kirsten Goldthorp, Music Hub Manager, said: “It is really fantastic to see local schools working in partnership to offer a high quality musical experience for their pupils. Singing has so many benefits to young people including increased academic achievement, improved wellbeing and health benefits alongside pure enjoyment and a real feeling of community.”