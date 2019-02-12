Big Peterborough charity ball which raised £16k for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice set to return

The date for a major charity ball to raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has been announced.

The 2019 Big Bold Ball will be held on Saturday, September 28 after raising a huge £16,000 for the hospice last year.

The fun evening – organised by marketing agency OlsenMetrix – saw kind-hearted people and businesses from across the region come together to show their incredible support for Sue Ryder.

It was sponsored by local companies BGL Group, Junction 17, PJ Care and Taylor Rose TTKW, with other organisations sponsoring specific parts of the evening, including iGO4, Strutt & Parker, Stamford Endowed Schools, MPB Structures, Buckles Solicitors, Bidwells, AJIS Capital Limited and Auntie Anne’s.

Plans this year already include a sparkling drinks reception, three-course meal, entertainment, raffle and auction.

Allison Mann, hospice director of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Thank you so much to the team at OlsenMetrix - and to Richard and Sasha Olsen - for their generous support and superb efforts organising the Big Bold Ball year on year.

“I was lucky enough to be able to attend last year, along with some of our Sue Ryder staff and volunteers, and it was a fantastic evening. Thank you also to all of the local businesses, sponsors and individuals who came together for one special night to support our hospice.”

Joely Garner, senior community fundraiser at the hospice, added: “We offer our palliative care and support to patients and their families free of charge. However, we need to raise £2.4 million this year to provide it.

“We simply couldn’t do this without the tireless fundraising of supporters and inspiring events such as the Big Bold Ball.

“The amazing £16,000 raised through last year’s event could pay for our family support team to run for a month, offering practical and emotional support to people through the most difficult times of their lives.

“It could also pay for a hospice nurse for a month, as well as a bed for a day of inpatient care for a hospice patient. The money raised at the 2019 Big Bold Ball will make sure we can carry on providing our specialist care and being there when it matters most for local families.”

The ball will take place at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, from 6pm to 1am. Sponsorship packages, tickets and more details about the evening will be available soon.

For more information, or to find out about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amy Edwards at OlsenMetrix on 0330 101 0075 or via email at amy@olsenmetrix.com.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough. It provides expert palliative care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.