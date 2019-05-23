Big name from jazz world heads for Peterborough venue

Coming to Peterborough’s Dog House Cocktail Bar in Westgate Arcade on Saturday is Rachael Calladine, a well known face on the UK jazz and soul scene, having played many times with her own band at all the famous London venues.

Over the years she has established herself as one of the country’s top jazz and soul vocalists, chalking up 35 shows at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and numerous appearances at Pizza on the Park, the London Jazz Festival, the 606 Club and the Jazz Cafe to name but a few.

She is also well known with hip hop/jazz fans as the ex lead vocalist with the London based band Us3 (cantaloop/flip fantasia, Blue Note Records, EMI) with whom she toured Europe extensively and has performed alongside artists such as Jamiroquai, The Brand New Heavies, Incognito, Amy Winehouse and Joss Stone.

Session work includes The Spice Girls UK tour 1999-2000, The Brit Awards and TV work includes Kylie Minogue amongst others.

Before then catch folk singer Kate Rusby at The Cresset on Friday.

A remarkable interpretive singer, Kate’s soulful vocals resonate with the wistful beauty of an earthbound angel.

You are sure to be thoroughly entertained by Kate’s choice of much-loved classics from her back catalogue stretching over her two decades of music, mixed together with a selection of fresh new songs from her new album.

As ever, she will be joined on stage by the cream of British folk musicians who form her band.

The crossover appeal Kate enjoys is unprecedented for a folk singer and has been achieved without resort to compromise. Rusby’s wondrous singing and hugely engaging Yorkshire wit and the intuitive support of the band ensure that audiences will be treated to a truly remarkable and unforgettable concert experience.

