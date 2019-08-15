Big name fashion retailer closes Peterborough store suddenly

Clothing retailer H&M has closed its store at Brotherhood Shopping Park in Peterborough after seven years.

H&M was one of the big names attracted to the regenerated retail park at Walton after a £25million revamp in 2012, alongside the likes of Next, M&S and Asda Living.

Earlier this week, shoppers took to social media after discovering the H&M store closed, seemingly unannounced.

Its stores at Hampton and the city centre are unaffected.

Today, a H&M spokesman issued a brief statement, saying “Our H&M store at the Brotherhood Retail Park closed on 11th August. Customers can continue to shop for quality fashion at the best price at our Queensgate Centre or Serpentine Green stores, and online at hm.com.”