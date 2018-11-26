Bidders make their mark at Peterborough personal plate sale - with £5 million spent on new registrations

A personalised number plate auction saw bidders splash out more than £5 million on new registrations - with the top selling plate making much more than the 1 US Dollar printed on it.

The three day auction took place at the end of last week at The Haycock Hotel in Wansford, with people travelling from across the country to buy a special plate for their pride and joy - or for a Christmas present for the petrol head in their life.

In total, 1,248 plates out of the 1,250 were sold for a grand total of £5,067,484.

The registration which drew the biggest bids was 1 USD (One US Dollar) which went for an eye watering £33,000.

Other big sales included GUN 1T, which sold for £25,000, and 80 OOO, which went for £30,000.

The fact that only two plates failed to sell was a record for DVLA auctions. The two registrations that did not sell were 812 EP and 5005 FS.