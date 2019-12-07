Best in country group have lost 800 stone in weight

A weight-loss group has been awarded the title of ‘Best in the Country’ after losing a collective weight of 800 stone.

The Hampton Vale Slimming World Group was awarded the Group of the Year 2019 title at the national Slimming World ceremony, beating off competition from 35,000 other groups.

The Saturday Hampton Vale Group, run by Scott Smith, lost total of 11,200lbs to win the award.

Scott, who runs a total of eight sessions at Hampton Vale Community Centre and the CSK Church Hampton, has himself lost more than eight stone in weight and attends another Slimming World group as a member

“I’m so proud of the members of all my groups as it is their success that has won the award. It is based on their dedication and determination to lose weight and change their lives to come to the group sessions each week to support each other. Group is where the magic happens,” he said.

Scott became a consultant in 2010 and supports around 40 men who attend group sessions, where children as young as 11 years are helped to make healthy lifestyle changes.

Scott added: “This is the best job in the world. It is amazing being a small part of people’s lives, helping them to make the changes they do to change their lives is out of this world. It has changed my life beyond belief.”

To find out more about joining Scott’s successful Hampton groups call him on 07734 364138 or log onto www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.