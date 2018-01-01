Bell sculpture unveiled

The artist and the historian who where the brains behind a sculpture honouring a famous bell maker were in the city for its official unveiling.

Historian Michael Lee, who has spent decades researching bell maker Henry Penn, joing artist Stephen Broadbent at the Voice of the City sculpture in Lower Bridge Street.

The large bell shaped art work has been placed in the city centre a short distance from where Henry Penn had his foundry. The underpass running between Lower Bridge Street and The Lido has been re-named Foundry Walk in honour of the bell maker. Mr Broadbent and Mr Lee were joined by Simon Machin, corporate director for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, and councillors Peter Hiller and Steve Allen.