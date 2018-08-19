Beer Festival returns to Embankment

The glasses are being collected and the tents being put up as final preparations for one of the biggest events in Peterborough’s calendar.

The 41st Peterborough Beer Festival will start on the Embankment on Tuesday, with festivities running until Saturday night.

Preparations for the festival, one of the biggest of its type in the country, are well underway, with the huge tents already being put into place.

Event organiser Mike Lane said hoped this year’s festival would be one of the best yet.

He said: “We had around 30,000 people attend last year’s festival.

“We have more than 450 beers available from across the country - and more from overseas as well, and for the first time we have a gin bar being set up, with more than 50 gins available.”

Mike said the festival organisers were still looking for volunteers to help over the five days of the festival.

Anyone who wishes to help should visit www.peterborough-camra.org.uk

For your chance to win tickets to the Peterborough Beer Festival, see page 51.