Beer festival raises thousands for pupils

A pub landlord has donated £3,000 to a Peterborough school which is close to his heart.

Andy Simmonds (front, right) handed over a cheque to Heltwate School after money was raised from a beer festival held at The Ploughman in Werrington during July and August.

The money was handed over from the Kelly Simmonds Fund which was set up on behalf of his sister Kelly who died in January 2013.

Kelly was a pupil at the school in Heltwate, Bretton, which teaches children aged five to 19 who have moderate to severe learning difficulties.

Andy said: “We’ve been a long-time supporter of the school which is close to my family’s heart.

“All the money they get will help the children.”