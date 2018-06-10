Be part of Tim Peake’s Cathedral crew

Volunteers are needed to help at Peterborough Cathedral when Tim Peake’s spaceship lands later this year.

The Soyuz spacecraft which took the British astronaut to the International Space Station and back to Earth will be at the cathedral between August 11 and November 5 as part of a nationwide tour. Large numbers of visitors are expected as previous venues on the tour have been in the north of England.

Roles for volunteers include hosting the Space Descent VR Lounge – ensuring that guests are seated and the VR equipment is fitted correctly. This virtual reality adventure, for ages 13+, is narrated by Tim Peake and uses Samsung Gear VR technology to recreate the exhilarating experience of returning to earth in a Soyuz spacecraft.

Volunteers are also needed to meet and greet visitors, talk about Soyuz, sell and check tickets for the VR experience, and answer questions about the exhibition. Full role descriptions are available, and training will be given. Volunteers need to be aged 18+ and available for at least one day or two half days per week. For more details, please email volunteer@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk or call 01733 355315.