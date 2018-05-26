Baston church festival will be held over three days

Have your say

“Flowers and Rhymes” is the theme for Baston Church’s festival to be held Friday to

Sunday, June 22 to 24.

Visitors are invited to work out the titles of nursery rhymes depicted by the flower arrangements displayed in the charming village church of St John the Baptist.

A collection of photos of “Old Baston” will also be on show.

As well as games, competitions and a raffle, refreshments, light lunches and

cakes will be on sale.

Admission is free with donations invited towards the maintenance and development of facilities in the church building.

The church will be open on Friday from 2 pm until 7 pm, then on Saturday and Sunday

between 10 am and 4 pm.