Basketball courts in Peterborough to be renovated thanks to £22,000 grant

The WestRaven Big Local team are celebrating being awarded funding for the renovation of the basketball courts in Westwood.

The application for the £22,690 grant was initiated by Cross Keys Homes with the money awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund.

The funds will be used to resurface the courts, which are adjacent to the Hampton Court shopping centre, and provide new equipment.

Cath Robertson, chair of the WestRaven Partnership Board, said: “This funding is great news and will provide a huge boost to local people.

“It is fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our revitalised basketball courts taking shape over the next couple of months.”

Claire Higgins, Cross Keys chief executive, said: “Sports facilities are often overlooked but are such a vital part of a community, bringing young and old together and nurturing teams that bridge communities.” WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment.