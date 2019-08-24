Bank holiday opening times and safety advice for Peterborough Household Recycling Centre

The company managing Peterborough's household recycling centre in Fengate has offered advice to people to stay safe on the site.

FCC Environment said recycling centres can be "potentially hazardous" so has offered the following advice:

The household recycling centre in Fengate

.·Sort before you visit

Pre-sorting your items at home can help you get in and out of the centre quickly and efficiently.

· Avoid slips, trips and falls: be aware of your footwear

In summer’s warmer weather you may be sporting flip flops or sandals – but take care and make sure you are in more suitable footwear when visiting. You do not know what may have fallen on the ground where you are walking, or who might drop something heavy, so sensible shoes are a must and bare feet are definitely not allowed!

· Follow the signs

On arrival, a member of staff will greet and guide you to the appropriate disposal bays. These are clearly laid out and signed to help you find them, and reverse parking will get you closer for easy access. Please be sure to observe the 5mph speed limit.

· Keep kids and pets in vehicles

With cars, vans and trucks reversing and bulky items being moved around, it is important that children of all ages (from toddlers to teens), as well as pets, stay in your vehicle for their own safety. Children are often keen to be green and help out at the recycling centre – but sorting through your materials at home can help to keep them engaged with recycling, as well as safe.

The Fengate household recycling centre is at Dodson House, PE1 5XG.

To see which items that can be recycled before attending, visit: www.peterborough.gov.uk/hrc.

Opening hours, including bank holidays:

From April 1 to September 30: Monday to Sunday 8am – 6pm

From October 1 to March 31: Monday to Sunday 8am – 4pm.

All vans and trailers require a waste permit, but if you are using a car you do not need to apply for one. Size restrictions on vans and trailers also apply - visit Peterborough City Council's website for more details.