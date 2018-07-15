Bands lined up to perform at charity entertainment evening organised by brave Peterborough teenager

A brave teenager has been praised for setting up an entertainment event despite battling with illness which sees her faint without warning.

Hannah Thompson (15) from Foster Road, Sugar Way, has organised her event on August 31 from 7pm at The Fleet in Fletton to raise money for four charities, including Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward.

One of the performers are city band Idolising Nova who said: “Hannah has been supporting us for a while now and, when we heard that she was raising money for charity, we wanted to help in any way that we could.” Miss Peterborough Laura Bailey added: “I am sure her event will be amazing.”

Further entertainment will come from The Box Disco, Tom Korni and Caustic Lights.

Lighting and sound is being provided by Pino Soccio and the Peterborough Young Technicians. For tickets visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/party-with-hannah-for-charity.