Balloon race raises £1,200 at Peterborough care home

Residents at an extra care facility in Thorney Road, Eye, in Peterborough, have raised more than £1,200 for their social fund by holding their ninth annual balloon race.

More than 400 fully biodegradable balloons were released from The Spinney –owned and managed by Longhurst Group – with the first three to be returned winning monetary prizes.

In previous years, balloons have reached as far as France and Norway.

As well as the balloon race, customers and colleagues enjoyed an Elvis Presley tribute act, homemade cakes and a raffle.

Angela McDougall, extra care scheme manager at The Spinney, said: “We sold over 70 tickets for the day itself.

“With the balloon race, we wanted to be environmentally conscious and so the balloons are made from a rubber derivative and are fully biodegradable.

“I had volunteers here from 9.30am helping prepare The Spinney for the day and I want to give a huge heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped out.

“All the money raised – £1,220 – will go into The Spinney Social Fund which is used to organise weekly events and trips for the residents.

“Many of them are no longer able to go out into the community so they really enjoy the community spirit events like this create and having the opportunity to socialise with others and enjoy the games and entertainment.

“We all had a great time and ‘Elvis’ did a great job in getting residents and guests involved.

“There were even a few of the more able-bodied up dancing – even if it was with walking frames!”