Bafta win for ex-Peterborough pupil who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill

A former Peterborough pupil triumphed at the Baftas last night for his part in turning Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill.

David Malinowski triumphed for his work on Darkest Hour in the make-up and hair category after spending up to 18 hours a day completing the actor’s transformation into the former British Prime Minister.

The former Fulbridge Junior and Deacon’s School pupil is also up for an Oscar on March 4.

His triumph last night was alongside Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji as they saw off the teams behind Blade Runner 2049, I, Tonya, Cictoria & Abdul and Wonder.

David (39), who now lives in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, previously described to the PT the gruelling effort to get Gary ready for filming every day while on set.

His day began by shaving Gary’s head, before taking care of his chin, cheeks, nose and wig pieces. Make-up would take longer than three hours, with Gary then having to put on a costume and fat suit.

Gary Oldman also won best actor at the Baftas. Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which also won best film.

RELATED

Oscar nomination for ex-Peterborough pupil who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill