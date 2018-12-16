Awards night to celebrate tenants

Housing association Cross Keys Homes held its fifth festive Awards Night to shine the light on residents who have achieved great things not only for themselves, but for their communities.

Winners included Caroline Hart who put others first while also caring for her son who has special needs and still managing the time to complete college courses.

Rachael Groake won an award for her excellent voluntary work in cleaning up her local community, while both Doreen Spires and Faith Pittam were winners for spending a huge amount of time arranging trips for residents living in Cross Keys Homes’ extra care schemes.

Former DJ Keith Dalton hosted the event at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood. The winners are pictured.