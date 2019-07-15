Award-winning Peterborough music festival is cancelled

The plug has been pulled on the three-day Green Meadows Festival, scheduled for the grounds of Elton Hall near Peterborough next month, organisers have confirmed.

Legendary 90s band The Farm and indie reggae band Dreadzone were to be two of the highlights of the family friendly festival from August 9-11, which since it launched in 2012 has raised thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust Addenbrooke’s Ward,

However, a spokesman said today: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Green Meadows Festival is cancelled. The event lost a considerable amount of money last year which was covered by directors, but with this year’s sales well behind forecast we have reluctantly decided to cancel. As a volunteer run event we simply cannot afford to lose considerable sums again.

“We have sent an email out to ticket purchasers re refunds - please check your spam folders.

“We would like to thank all the people who have made the event possible over the last 7 years - crew, artists and crowd and we are deeply sorry it has come to this.

Any queries should go to greenmeadowsfestival@hotmail.com.