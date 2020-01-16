Award-winning Cabaret coming to theatre in Peterborough

Bill Kenwright brings the multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb’s landmark musical, Cabaret, to Peterborough’s New Theatre for a five-day, eight-show run.

Directed by National Theatre Artistic Director Rufus Norris, the production - which runs January 21 to 25 - has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.

Cabaret which comes to Peterborough New Theatre on January 21.''Photo: The Other Richard

Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and iconic songs such as Money Makes the World Go Round, Maybe This Time, Cabaret and more.

It’s 1931, Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take the stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub…

Kara Lily Hayworth stars as the iconic Sally Bowles following her spectacular performance in the title role of Cilla The Musical which was revered by both critics and audiences alike.

Starring as Emcee is John Partridge, winner of Celebrity Masterchef 2018, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ charismatic Christian Clarke and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men (A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles).

They are joined by Anita Harris, who first rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s and has appeared both on screen (Follow That Camel and Carry on Doctor) and on stage, most notably as Grizelda in the West End’s Cats.

Age Guidance 13+ (show contains nudity,strong language and adult themes).

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com