Award-winning broadcaster has big aims for Peterborough after becoming Vivacity chairman

Vivacity, which runs arts and leisure facilities in the city, has appointed Stewart Francis as the new chairman of its board and David Bath and Ian Templeton as vice chairmen. Stewart, a trustee of the organisation since 2012, succeeds Alan Sadler.

The award-winning broadcaster has launched three radio stations in Peterborough and has been responsible for raising more than a million pounds for local disability charities.

He said: “I am looking forward to working with other organisations who together can make Peterborough the most vibrant city in the East of England. Over the last eight years Vivacity have helped more people enjoy sports, experience art and culture, learn and be healthy at significantly less cost to the local taxpayer.”

Alan said he was proud of Vivacity’s “many achievements” during his time as chairman.