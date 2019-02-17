Award welcomed by staff and visitors to Peterborough park

A popular Peterborough park has been named as one of the top attractions in the country.

Ferry Meadows is one of 76 parks, museums and nature reserves to be named in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolade Winners.

The park, run by Nene Park Trust, is joined on the list by some of the most famous tourist hot-spots in the country, including The Tower of London, the Mersey Tunnels and The National Space Centre.

Ferry Meadows won the ‘Welcome’ award, after impressing the VisitEngland judges for the customer care given by staff.

It is the first time the park has been given the award.

Clare Rayment, Nene Park Trust’s Visitor Services Manager said staff were ‘thilled’ to win the award.

She said: “This result is amazing, and we should all feel extremely proud of our achievements here at Nene Park Trust.

“We are thrilled that we have been awarded the prestigious “Welcome accolade” for the first time.

Oliver Burke, Head of Operations at Nene Park said: “Ferry Meadows is one of the most cherished green spaces, not just for Peterborough but the region, and our new Welcome Accolade demonstrates the quality of visitor experience people can expect when they come and visit us.

“It’s exciting to see Ferry Meadows up alongside nationally recognised tourist attractions such as the Tower for London and the National Memorial Arboretum, a testament to the hard work of Nene Park Trust, its staff and volunteers in making Ferry Meadows so special.”

Last year Ferry Meadows celebrated its 40th anniversary with a range of events.

The Nene Park Trust also announced plans to create an Olympic standard climbing wall at the park last year.

The wall would be part of a larger activity centre, and one of the tallest structures in the city. It is hoped the new activity centre would increase visitor numbers by 15 per cent - and bring an extra £2 million to the local economy.