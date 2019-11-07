Award joy for chef Damian and his Peterborough restaurant

Chef Damian Wawrzyniak’s modern Polish cuisine has landed his House of Feasts restaurant the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year award from the East Midlands based Great Food Club.

It is quite an achievement given the calibre of the opposition from across the region – finalist Hitchen’s Barn at Oakham, landed a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand recently, for instance.

GFC Founder Matt Wright said of the Eye Green venue, in his testimonial, “Chef-patron Damian Wawrzyniak shows drive and passion to showcase a largely unknown and underrated European cuisine, giving it a modern twist using local ingredients.

“It’s not all boiled potatoes and dumplings at House of Feasts – far from it. Damian takes the best of Polish cuisine and modernises and refines it with dishes such as Royal Smalec (as served to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), and Cambridgeshire Organic Pork Belly Hong Kong-style. The pork is brined with soy, cooked with orange, star anise and honey, fermented apples and marjoram.

“Sunday lunches are a big hit at House of Feasts and we enjoyed the ham hock – brined and cooked in beer and served with roasted Cambridgeshire potatoes and vegetables. This was followed by aerated chocolate mousse with whipped cream, cocoa, preserved red currants and salted caramel.”

Taking to Twitter, chef Damian said: “What a great day! We are very proud to confirm, House of Feasts just won Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year 2020!We can not thank enough to all our guests for your great support and Great Food Club for this amazing recognition!”