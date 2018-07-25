As heatwave grips England, this is when the Met Office forecasts Peterborough will next have 'torrential rain'

For the past month the country has basked in gloriously warm and sunny weather, and it looks set to continue this week as the mercury in Peterborough is set to rise above 31C.

But the Met Office has also issued a severe weather warning for torrential rain and possible thunderstorms in Peterborough.

This is when it is next forecast to rain in Peterborough

Temperatures of 31 degrees are forecast in Peterborough on Thursday and Friday with the humidity leading to the possibility for rain and thunderstorm in the city on Friday.

There is a 40% chance of rain forecast in Peterborough from 1pm, rising to a 70% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms by 7pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Whilst many places are likely to remain dry, there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop during Friday afternoon, lasting well into the evening.

"Where these occur, expect torrential downpours with a much as 30mm of rainfall in one hour and 60mm in three hours.

"Large hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards."