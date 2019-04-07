Arts hub in the market to help youngsters

Youngsters are being given the chance to learn ‘street’ skills including DJing and music production thanks to a new arts hub in Peterborough city centre.

The Glass Market Hub has been opened at Peterborough Market, offering a range of workshops to young people, with sessions on beatboxing, singing, music production, art lessons and an interactive Science workshop based on the study of vibration called Cymatics.

Kieran Steels (pictured with Isaac Woolley (9)), one of the people behind the project said: “I feel we need more places like this as we really lack the resources to ensure young people have a place to go were they can relate and create.”

For more information about the hub, visit www. streetartshire.com