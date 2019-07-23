Arsonists target Gunthorpe park with three fires in two days

Arsonists are targeting John Clare Park in Gunthorpe with three fires started deliberately in two days.

Firefighters were at the park near Brookside Methodist Church yesterday afternoon after being called twice between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, as well as at around 4.30pm on Sunday, with grass having been left to burn.

A firefighter at John Clare Park

All three fires were started deliberately.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters also attended seven fires in and around Fulbridge Road last year, mainly in July and one in September.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call 101.

