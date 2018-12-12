Arson investigation launched after two cars destroyed on Peterborough street

Police have launched an arson investigation after two cars were destroyed on a Peterborough street.

The cars were torched in Summerfield Road, Millfield, with police called to the scene after midnight.

Fire news

A police spokesman said: “We’re investigating this incident as an arson. It was reported at about 12.38am today by the fire service. It appears two cars were set alight using lighter fluid and have been both destroyed.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/51673/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”