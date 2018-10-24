Arson investigation launched after Peterborough family rescued from house fire

Have your say

Police have confirmed that a fire at a family home in Peterborough this morning is being treated as an arson attack.

Firefighters rescued three adults and a child from the blaze in Soutview Road, Walton, after the alarm was raised at 7.31am this morning, Wednesday October 24.

Fire investigators arriving at the scene in Southview Avenue in Peterborough this morning

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground, along with a crew from Market Deeping in Lincolnshire arrived to find a fire on the ground floor of the house with smoke billowing.

Wearing breathing apparatus they entered the property and rescued a family, including three adults and a child. They were treated for smoke inhalation and left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel, and used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke.

Police have now confirmed the incident is being treated as arson.

Police at the scene in Southview Avenue in Peterborough this morning

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 72 of today (24 October) or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org







