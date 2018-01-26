Arson investigation after Peterborough house fire

Police have launched an arson investigation after a house fire in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police were called to reports of a fire in Padholme Road, Eastfield, at about 9.10pm last night (Thursday, January 25).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and said it was started deliberately.

Police are now investigating the incident as arson not endangering life.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0049090118 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.