A spokesman for Cadent, which supplies gas in Peterborough, said: Around 100 properties in Bretton, Peterborough, are currently without gas after water got into the local gas mains earlier today (Monday, February 26).

“Removing water from gas mains is a major operation and we are doing all we can to get this done as quickly as possible so we can restore gas supplies.”