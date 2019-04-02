Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Peterborough

The Archbishop of Canterbury will visit Peterborough during a three day stay in the diocese.

The Most Revd Justin Welby, will be visiting the Diocese of Peterborough from Monday April 8 to Wednesday April 10.

The three day visit will see the Archbishop meeting people and visiting church projects throughout Northamptonshire and Peterborough, culminating in a public ‘Wednesday at One’ service at Peterborough Cathedral on Wednesday 10th April at 1pm.

During his stay, the Archbishop will be visiting a variety of projects, including the Garden House (a daytime homeless shelter in Peterborough),

In addition, he will attend a supper with other faith leaders in Peterborough, as well as taking part in a Q and A with clergy and lay ministers within the diocese. The Archbishop will also be launching a new app called Gamar, which will enable visitors to take an interactive trail through Peterborough Cathedral.

He will also visit projects in Northampton - and get a tour of Northampton Saints’ rugby ground.

The Rt Revd Donald Allister, Bishop of Peterborough, said: “We look forward to welcoming Archbishop Justin. We will show him some of the excellent mission work that our parishes, chaplaincies and diocesan teams are doing. We are keen to receive his ministry to us.”

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome Archbishop Justin to Peterborough, and to share something of the Cathedral’s work and ministry with him – not least our work with homeless people through the Garden House project.”