Apply to become shopping centre’s new charity of the year

Peterborough charities seeking extra fundraising support have the chance to apply to become Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Charity of the Year.

Applications have just opened for the 2018/2019 placement to receive twelve months of marketing, fundraising and event support, designed to give local charities a powerful platform to raise funds.

Queensgate’s current Charity of the Year, Anna’s Hope, collected nearly £8,000 through the Christmas gift wrapping service alone.

To apply to be Queensgate Shopping Centre’s charity partner from 2018-2019, please contact Queensgate on: 01733 311666 to request an application form or alternatively email Carol.wakelin@queensgatecm.co.uk