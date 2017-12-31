Search

Appeal spreads festive joy

Jamie Turner and Jon Blundell with Christmas presents from Stamford St Martin's Rotary given to Family Action children and family centre Peterborough at Hampton representatives Sally Greiff, Gemma Douglas, Sally Chalfont, Carol Ward and Sam Bidgood. EMN-171218-230406009
Scores of families have been given Christmas presents after generous residents donated to a charity campaign.

The Stamford St Martin Rotary Club have been running its Christmas Tree Appeal for more than a decade, helping good causes across Stamford and Peterborough.

The appeal sees businesses, schools and individuals taking a tag from a tree to buy a present for various people - for example, a boy aged eight.

This year more than 500 presents have been collected in Peterborough, including from Nenegate Special School after student Jamie Turner completed a Prince’s Trust Project. Rotary member Jon Blundell was in Hampton this week to donate them to Family Action. Other recipents this year were The Evergreen Trust and Drink Sense.