Appeal spreads festive joy

Scores of families have been given Christmas presents after generous residents donated to a charity campaign.

The Stamford St Martin Rotary Club have been running its Christmas Tree Appeal for more than a decade, helping good causes across Stamford and Peterborough.

The appeal sees businesses, schools and individuals taking a tag from a tree to buy a present for various people - for example, a boy aged eight.

This year more than 500 presents have been collected in Peterborough, including from Nenegate Special School after student Jamie Turner completed a Prince’s Trust Project. Rotary member Jon Blundell was in Hampton this week to donate them to Family Action. Other recipents this year were The Evergreen Trust and Drink Sense.