Appeal launched to help Peterborough children seriously injured in crash which killed their mum

An appeal to help two children who were seriously injured in a car crash in which their mum was also killed has been launched.

Mum of two Katy Cunningham (46), of Temple Grange, Peterborough, died in the three vehicle crash on the A16 near Crowland on Wednesday, January 23.

Katy Cunningham

Her two young children Zackeri (8) and Fraya (11) were also seriously injured in the collision - and now friends have launched an appeal to help the two youngsters recover from their injuries - and support them in the future.

The online campaign set up on www.justgiving.com, is aiming to raise £10,000 - and has already received donations for more than £5,500.

It was set up by Louise Fordham, who said: “We are trying to raise funds to help support two young children called Zackeri and Fraya who were unfortunately badly injured in a road traffic collision. This collision sadly killed their mummy. The future involves a lot of physiotherapy and ongoing surgeries to aid their recovery.

“The funds will also help support them on discharge from the hospital which will include any equipment required.

“Any funds left over will be placed into a trust fund to help support the children in their future. This is a very difficult time as they are facing a life without their mummy when they are so both very young.”

Earlier this week Cambridgeshire police said Zackeri had been discharged from hospital on Monday, while Fraya was still in a critical but stable condition.

In a statement from her family, Katy was described as a ‘shining light.’

They said: “Katy was a devoted mum, loving sister, wonderful aunt and an amazing friend to us all.

“She was a shining light and will be greatly missed, especially by her two beautiful children. She can now join her daughter Sophie, who sadly died during childbirth 14 years ago.”

Katy was driving a grey Peugeot 3008 when the crash happened. The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and a Vauxhall Viva.

The driver of the van remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Viva was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and released the following day.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the Vauxhall van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of the 23 January or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

To donate to help Zackeri and Fraya, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zackeri-fraya