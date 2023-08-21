Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing woman from Welland.

Gemma Peterson, 36, was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on Saturday (August 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Gemma’s welfare. Searches are being carried out in Peterborough as part of efforts to locate her.

Gemma Peterson.

Gemma is described as 5’5”, slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing a green jacket, light pink leggings and black Nike sliders.