Appeal launched to find missing Gemma, last seen in Welland, Peterborough

Gemma has a slim build, with shoulder length brown hair and stands at around 5”5.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 00:06 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing woman from Welland.

Gemma Peterson, 36, was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on Saturday (August 19).

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Gemma’s welfare. Searches are being carried out in Peterborough as part of efforts to locate her.

Gemma Peterson.
Gemma is described as 5’5”, slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing a green jacket, light pink leggings and black Nike sliders.

Anyone who has seen Gemma or who has information concerning her whereabouts has been asked to call 101 quoting incident 461 of 20 August.