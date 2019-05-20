Appeal after three car collision on A1 leaves driver with fractured neck in hospital

Officers are appealing for information following a serious three-vehicle collision on the A1 yesterday (Sunday).

At about 9.40am on the A1 southbound at Southoe a blue Vauxhall Tigra was travelling between Brampton and Buckden when it was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes.

Ambulance news

The driver of the Vauxhall continued for a short distance before being involved a collision with a black Volvo.

The owner of the Vauxhall sustained a fractured neck and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or those who may have dash cam footage are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 124 of May 19.

Alternatively you can report online by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.