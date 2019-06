Police are appealing for witnesses after a large shed fire at an historic, Grade II listed buidling in Wisbech last night (Tuesday).

The fire was discovered by officers at around 8.37pm in Ely House, Lynn Road.

The early 18th century farmhouse has been listed since October 1983.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk attended the scene and brought the fire under control.

Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101.

Firefighters tackling the shed fire at Ely House

