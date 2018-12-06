Angelic scenes in Peterborough Cathedral as city youngsters bring nativity story to life

Young children gave an emotional performance of the first Christmas story at Peterborough Cathedral.

The traditional Nativity Play was held at the historic building on Tuesday, with youngsters from the St Thomas More Catholic Nursery School taking on the story of Mary, Joseph and Jesus.

Pre-School Christmas Nativity Service at Peterborough Cathedral with the Pre-School Learning Alliance. On stage children from St Thomas More Catholic Nursery EMN-180412-170339009

The youngsters wore costumes made at school for the performance, with members of the cathedral clergy joining in. Canon Sarah Brown, the Cathedral’s Canon Missioner, entered into the spirit of the occasion by wearing angel wings and a halo with her cassock as she welcomed the congregation.

Proud parents gathered in the cathedral alongside children and families from other nurseries to watch the nativity - with favourite carols sung at the end of the afternoon.

Canon Brown said: “This is one of our favourite events of the year. To work together with the Pre School Learning Alliance to welcome so many tiny children and their parents to share the story of the birth of Jesus Christ is a real joy.

“The children of St Thomas More Nursery and their leaders did a wonderful job and moved more than a few people to tears with their innocent presentation.”

Gary Croxon, service manager for the Pre-School Learning Alliance who staged the event, said: “Peterborough Cathedral is such a special venue.

“This is a wonderful event to start Christmas off for families and the community.

“We have been running it in Peterborough for about 10 years now, and it is always magical for the children and the parents.

“It gives people the chance to have a think about what Christmas really means.”

